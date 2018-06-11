Dear Ellie,

My husband of 14 years and I have two children. Years before we met, he’d moved away from home to work full-time and help his sister fulfill her dream of attending school in the big city.

Once she was established, he moved back home to be closer with family and friends.

During that time, she suffered personal traumas - a break-up, a mutual friend’s death, and she also had to have surgery.

She decided to not return home and has since married and had two children.

We try to visit her once or twice annually. Her house is always filthy, her kids run amok, while the adults sit drinking till wee hours (which I dislike).

My kids follow hers because it’s her house and her rules. When we question it or disagree, there’s eye-rolling and anger.

My husband has to watch what he says or be prepared to argue with his sister.

During our recent trip my mother-in-law (MIL) came along, and since there was no spare room, we decided to stay with my husband’s best friend.

This friend’s wife is close with my sister-in-law (SIL), and this upset her. We usually divide our time between them.

Our last trip, my MIL said her daughter was upset because she made accommodations for us to sleep at her house (with no private room and no rules).

My MIL says her daughter still blames my husband for leaving her in the city 19 years ago.

She also said we choose her friend over my SIL, and that I took my husband away from her.

I told my MIL her daughter should seek counselling to overcome her issues. The problem is that she needs to grow up and realize that both her best friend and brother have families and lives that don't revolve around her.

Also, she’d had equal opportunity to move back home as her brother did.

My husband agrees with me and let his mom know this. But she insists that her daughter doesn't need professional help to deal with her past traumatic issues.

Are we being insensitive? She’s not come to my husband about the issue, it’s all his mom being in the middle.

How do we make his mother realize that the blame shouldn't be placed on my husband’s shoulders and his sister should get professional help?

Frustrated