My sister purposefully missed my wedding.

We’re very close sometimes, but she becomes distant when I don't call or return her calls within a week.

I'm a teacher, early 50s, she works for her husband, volunteers for the church, or is busy with her grandchildren.

In summer, we have long conversations up to three times weekly.

Therefore, if she calls when I'm working on school paperwork, or busy with my family, I reply with a text or social media message.

I wait for time to have a quality conversation with her.

But she’ll become angry, we’ll argue, and not speak until the next birthday or holiday.

This has happened twice a year for the past four years.

The last time, I firmly but lovingly explained that I’d no longer join these arguments, gave my reasons for being busy, and apologized for hurting her feelings.

She didn't accept my answer and we stopped talking for two months.

Meanwhile, my fiancé of 10 years and I set a wedding date for a month ahead - the best time regarding our jobs.

I contacted her to let her know that I was sorry about the distance between us and missed her. I said that I’d be having a small intimate wedding in a month and would like her to attend.

She stated that I was rude to plan a wedding with such short notice and she’d be visiting family in a nearby town. I saved a spot for her anyway and told her so.

She didn't come to my wedding. Her Facebook posts showed that she’d stayed at home.

I'm hurt. She doesn't seem to respect my time or believe that I'm not intentionally hurting her.

She didn’t support me during one of the most special times of my life.

I'm torn whether I should contact her to resolve our differences.

Though I have supportive close friends, she’s my only family left, other than my children.

Part of me thinks I should forgive, forget, and maintain minimal contact with her.

Yet, I feel that she’s very controlling, and unsupportive. I don't want to continue to be sucked into a toxic relationship.

Forgive or Give Up