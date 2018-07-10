Every year my family goes to the cottage and I usually go for a few days with my two daughters.

My husband limits his time there to one or two nights as there’s a lot of drama between him and my family every year.

Last January, my older sister told me that my husband wasn’t allowed at the cottage this year – it’s "No Boys Allowed."

My husband’s the only male (my sisters and mom are single).

This led to my husband and I telling my older sister and mom that they can only invite my entire family to an event, or none of us.

That was two months ago. My mom has ignored me since, and my older sister argues/fights with me about it repeatedly.

She’ll not back down and tries to convince me that she’s correct.

My husband and I decided that our family needs group counselling and I set up an appointment.

Yesterday, my mom asked to have dinner at my house. She met us at the park and immediately wanted to discuss the situation.

She demanded that my husband speak to her. He said he wasn't interested as it wasn’t appropriate to discuss this at the park with our kids.

I was forced into discussing the topic in a place where other families we know were also around.

It was embarrassing. My kids picked up on it, as it quickly became a heated argument.

My mom left the park very upset and told me not to contact her.

But it had started with her supporting the actions of my older sister who slighted my husband.

We’ve tried to resolve this issue through our own discussions. Now we feel that group therapy, which I booked, is needed.

How can we proceed and not have our family fall apart? My mom has threatened to cut me out of her life.

Family Drama