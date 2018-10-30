I’m a man, 39, who married my first wife at 26. She soon went from being attractive, affectionate, and ambitious, to becoming lazy at home (I did all the chores, most of the cooking, cleaning, dishes, etc.) and disinterested in her job or me.

A former colleague heard about my unhappiness and made a big play for me.

I eventually got divorced and dated her, until we bought a house together five years ago. Everything was great for only the first few months of settling in.

She quit work and wanted me to pay for everything, refusing to use her considerable savings. She demanded that I put the house in her name only, (I refused) and that she join my bank account since she was now “unemployed.”

She spent huge sums on a new wardrobe, and started renovating the house, which she’d initially said was perfect.

She was relentless, and also withdrew sex as her “punishment” if I didn’t give in to her demands.

I’ve since left her and lost money on legal/court fees and some concessions to her on the house. I’ve also lost my confidence in moving forward.

I chose badly twice, but still want to find an honest, loving relationship in the future. How can I even begin to trust another woman?

Two Strikes