Last holiday, my adult children visited with spouses and children - 20 in our home for a week.

On our family’s Facebook page, my son posted a list of expectations.

Example: Change your diaper-aged children on a change pad; all children eat and drink at the table; parents wash children's hands and mouths when finished.

Appreciating his assertive direction, I said nothing about it. I thought there’d be cooperation.

Three of the families set children’s bedtimes, use change pads for diaper-changing, have children eat/drink at the table, etc.

With one daughter and her husband, I feared problems. But turned out even worse - egg-sized feces smears on the carpet in her bedroom and mine where only her children were bathed.

Her toddler-age children are up until the parents go to bed - 10 or 11pm.

Food and open cups of juice were given to them to walk around with, even after my kind request that they eat and drink at the table.

There are also two adolescent boys who help a lot with the little ones.

This daughter has always been a good girl, and her husband is a good man. But their blatant ignoring of guidelines and rules while visiting has me furious.

I’m praying they won't want to come this summer.

Speechless