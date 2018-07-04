My boyfriend of a few months has a brother whose wife suffers from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) whose details are unknown by his family.

She formerly used alcohol for comfort and was very bubbly and fun loving, then.

A year later, they had a child with whom neither her family nor his were permitted much contact for five years.

His brother’s wife went into complete isolation.

She’s now allowing the family to spend small amounts of time with the child (who was diagnosed this year with autism and anxiety problems).

But there are endless rules, e.g. don’t use a cell phone in her presence, period. I wanted to give the child a colouring set, markers, and a booklet as a nice surprise.

I was told the mother would have to be convinced by a grandparent beforehand, as she doesn't allow the child to be given gifts.

I only met this mother briefly as they won’t attend any family gatherings.

I'm at a loss for how to proceed.

I really feel for his family. His brother is very meek; he goes along with whatever the wife wants to not make waves.

How to Handle?