I’m an attractive, sexy, fit, and independent woman, 37, who wonders, “Why can’t I find lasting love?”

I divorced eight years ago, it was mutual. We learned after marrying that we both had growing up to do still.

I worked on my career and enjoyed being single, until I fell deeply in love.

He was smart, funny, business-minded, responsible, and very caring about me. And the sex was fantastic.

But even after spending every weekend together, travelling together, and texting or talking every night for almost a year, he admitted he “could not” say he loved me.

He said he’d been hurt too much in the past. He’d retreat when I was my most loving.

I understood and was patient until I couldn’t do it anymore. I wanted to be loved, too.

I worked hard at getting over him. I re-connected with my woman friends and started eating healthier, to feel better about myself and strong emotionally.

When I met a new guy months ago, I took it slow. Friends told me he was known to be distant to almost everyone, and he soon confided that he had personal “issues.” So we just talked and became closer friends.

He changed and became warm and affectionate and wanted to be my exclusive boyfriend, and we connected sexually.

It was wonderful for a couple of months, then suddenly he went cold with no explanation, wanting only to be alone.

So where does that leave me? Alone, confused, hurt. What am I doing wrong?

Need Love Too