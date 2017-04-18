My older sister has advanced dementia and is unable to care for herself. Her husband, 80, insists on taking care of her by himself – including her personal hygiene, cooking, cleaning, washing, etc.

The result’s a disaster with my sister's welfare being abused regarding regular changing of diapers – they’re left out to dry and then reused. There’s urine on the furniture. Clothes aren’t washed properly.

He refuses to involve outside assistance, such as community programs outside the home or a caregiver for some of the time during the week.

We suspect it’s because he doesn't want to spend the money. So she’s constantly under his control.

Their adult sons have power of attorney and we’ve advised them to take control and get outside help since the circumstances are clearly unacceptable.

But they’re reluctant to force the issue, probably because they don’t want to offend their father by usurping his position.

The two daughters-in-law try to visit and do some chores, but they have their own children.

My oldest sister, age 77 and diabetic, lives nearby my brother in-law's house, and feels helpless and depressed seeing her younger sister in such disgusting conditions. She’s threatened my nephews to get professional help or she’ll report our brother-in-law for elder abuse.

How do we convince my nephews to exercise their power of attorney, if that’s the best solution to get help for my sister?

Frustrated Brother