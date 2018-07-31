I love my husband of 35 years, but more recently our relationship has changed, negatively.

He’s long been addicted to marijuana and smoking-up comes first in his life, several times daily.

He doesn’t admit to addiction and tells me to shut up about it.

But now I’ve caught scabies from him for the third time in two years.

He started the rash a week before me and I told him to get treatment. He refused to accept that it’s scabies again.

I kept distant until we shared a bed at a friend's cottage. Next morning, I had scabies.

After a doctor confirmed it, I thought he'd admit where he picked them up (it’s most commonly caught from intimate contact and goes away with scabies treatment).

But he insists that he got the rash from the garden and has never been unfaithful.

I'm very sad that I don't believe him.

He’s not in large groups of people, hasn't been going to the gym lately, and has no reason to be touching others.

I’ve opened up to my daughter, but feel guilty burdening her. She’s been a great support to me, but am I being selfish sharing this issue with her?

Itchy and Upset