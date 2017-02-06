I’ve been dating a woman for eight months, we’re both early 40s, both divorced with no children.

We connected immediately, sex is often great, but my girlfriend’s a workaholic and our dating life soon became a once-a-week night together with sleepover.

I understand that she’s new in a job of great responsibility, and it’s something she’s worked towards through her whole career.

But so, too, we’ve both wanted a great relationship, and I can’t understand why she doesn’t at least express more emotion about ours, or plan ahead for the time we do have together.

I couldn’t get her to commit to any celebration of our first New Year’s Eve together other than to order in some good food and go to sleep immediately after midnight.

She went to her office the next morning even though it was a company holiday.

Since then, there’s been little time together, with some good moments but a lot of focus on her needs re: either work time or rest.

When she snapped at me that she was giving me all the time she had to give, the light bulb went on.

I said I’d hoped for a future together but she won’t even talk about it. She said she’s too busy and not ready to decide that I’m the one.

I said goodbye. I feel empty and sad.

Am I wrong to believe that she was only interested in me as “down time” from her work, which is her only true love?

Should I have stuck this out to prove my support though I never felt supported by her for my feelings, which I sometimes expressed while she remained silent?

Ending on Empty