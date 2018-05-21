I’m a single woman, 36, who recently went out with girlfriends and met a man at a bar.

He started sending signals of interest from the minute our eyes met. He was soon buying me drinks along with his.

I’ve been single for awhile and was ready for a sexual encounter. I’m divorced, have no kids, and am an independent woman.

When we got to “his place,” he said his friend who’s away on a course, let him stay there because he’s in the midst of moving.

I specifically asked him if he was married or involved with anyone. He said No.

Then he started grabbing and kissing me immediately.

I didn’t expect anything beyond the one night. He’s mid-30s, I knew little else about him. Everything was fine, we both had a good time.

But after, he wouldn’t look at me as I was leaving. I’d seen his credit card when he paid for my drink, so I looked him up on Facebook.

He’d lied to me.

I learned that he’d gotten married jus a few months ago, that he and his wife already have a child, and are expecting another.

I was sick and disgusted. I’d never have gone with him if I’d known that he was married. I feel so badly for his wife.

Why do people cheat when they already have someone they love enough to marry? How can they risk the effects that cheating and sex with a stranger can have on their kids?

Disgusted