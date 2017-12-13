I’m a single, attractive, smart, funny, witty male. I’m kind, loving, and generous.

I’ve had long-term relationships but never felt the desire to live with anyone or to get married.

Now, I’d like to find someone to share our lives.

I recently met a woman on Tinder. We instantly hit it off.

We had a few early and very stupid fights, but after our third fight, everything was perfect.

A month into dating we booked a trip to Cuba for two weeks (her idea.)

She introduced me to her son, her mother, and her best friend. She met my family way after, but never met my friends.

The chemistry, the connection, and the sex - everything was great.

Lunch with her son one day was also a great time.

That night she was texting me, saying she wishes I was there, she’s thinking of me, etc. I never saw her again.

She was suddenly ignoring me, later saying she feels like something’s missing, and she doesn’t know what.

A few weeks later, I again ask what happened.

Her response: She felt we wanted separate things, she indicated I wanted to settle down right away and she wanted to move slowly (both untrue).

When she realized this wasn’t a relationship she saw being long-term, she ended things!

How can someone spend four months telling you how happy she is, then not see it being long-term?

Is something wrong with me? I don’t know what I did.

Confused!