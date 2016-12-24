I’m in a two-year relationship wondering if we should continue or call it quits. I’m 29; he's 27.

I thought he was a happy, content, productive person. After three months’ dating, he went on a trip with his dad, came back and quit his job “to pursue a more creative path.”

I do think he’s extremely talented. However, he lacks confidence.

I helped him rewrite his resume and put his portfolio together.

After six months he finally landed an internship.

It was at a mom-and-pop design shop with no clients and he hated it. He felt overqualified and too old for it.

Every day he'd come home grumpier and grumpier, while I'm irrationally happy most of the time.

Lately, everything he does annoys me.

I’ve always been an extremely hard worker; I’ve worked 24-plus hours a week since I was 16.

In university I worked full time, then I've sought two special certificates.

When I want to leave a job, I have a new job lined up before I give my two-week notice.

Later that winter I bought my first house!

He moved in, unemployed, and unable to contribute.

This is when the fighting started. His internship ended at Christmas. I'd come home to a mess.

Doesn't take off his muddy boots at the entrance. Lets the dishes pile up in the sink even though I've been away all day, but he expects me to do them, etc.

I'm trying to figure out if this is a rut or if we should just call it quits.

He put little to no effort into finding a job, and despite my rental income, I’m just getting by on my expenses while living frugally.

Now I’m responsible for a grown man who’s putting no work into achieving his dreams.

After six more months of wallowing, he applied for a skilled labour job and has been working since.

His mood improved for a while. But now he's back to grumpiness.

I can’t handle it.

This week, when I received another promotion and we were supposed to be out celebrating, he groaned about how his life is going nowhere and how he hates his job.

Also, I want kids and a family someday and he thinks marriage is archaic. He can’t make plans ahead.

He's always been a very affectionate partner, except in the bedroom.

Sex can be great but there are months and months of dry spells.

I’m worrying that I’ll make the wrong decision about breaking up.

When things are good I always have fun with him and feel safe around him, but those times are fewer and farther between.

Conflicted