Five years ago, my son's wife died from cervical cancer.

My wife had a very poor relationship with her and her family. She believed his wife was a former escort and likely had a sexually transmitted disease, which caused her cancer.

She died while we were away overseas. My wife insisted that we skip the funeral to avoid drama with her family. To avoid an argument, I agreed.

When we returned, we contacted our son to send our condolences and see our grandkids. He refused to allow us to visit.

My wife said that his wife brought on her own death due to her background, and he angrily hung up.

He later emailed me denying that she was an escort, and criticizing us for skipping the funeral.

He permanently barred my wife from seeing our grandkids; as I have a stronger relationship with him, he’d only allow me to see them if she and I were no longer together.

We understood he was grieving and hoped time would heal these wounds.

Five years later, he’s cut off all contact with us and is still sticking to his demands.

He’s since remarried and is expecting a child.

We’re now thinking that we may’ve made a serious mistake and would like to reconcile. But he’s insistent that we be divorced first before he considers allowing only me to see his children.

I think he’s being unreasonable.

Shut Out