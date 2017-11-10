My daughter, 18, and son, 13, have lived in my partner’s home with us for two years (third relationship for both).

We all mostly get along. His children, ages 23 and 21, live with their mother.

My children show respect to my partner and visa versa. Their father’s active in their lives, so there’s no need for a second “Dad.”

He’s says it’s “our” home - not overly warm and fuzzy, but he tries.

About house rules: We’re both in our 50's and own our own catering business, so constantly cleaning, cooking, etc.

When we get home, we want a clean house.

My daughter constantly leaves her shoes at the front door (instead of downstairs), leaves her dishes on the counter, and her camera all over.

She says our rules are dumb, that we sometimes leave things out when we come home after an 18-hour day, so she can do it, too.

I say these are our rules and you follow them regardless of what we do.

Am I doing the right thing by telling her that? Am I doing the wrong thing by sometimes leaving things out?

Which Rules Are Right?