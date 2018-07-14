I’m a late-30s, twice-divorced, father of two. My first marriage ended amicably, without children.

My second ex-wife, however, attempted to take and control my access to our two children.

I’ve spent a small fortune on a lawyer and it now appears I’m going to keep 50/50 custody.

She’s also attempting to financially destroy me.

If she wins, I won’t have enough money left each month to afford a home big enough for the kids to live with me.

Meanwhile, I’m an educated professional with a very good job and 12 years’ experience. She doesn’t work, by choice, and has a legal-aid-funded lawyer.

She also cheated on me constantly the last 18 months of our marriage.

I’m now very afraid of another relationship, and untrusting of women in general.

I’ve become a womanizer, sleeping with multiple women a week, most don’t know the others exist.

Some are one-night stands, some become recurring “friends.” If anyone pushes for more than sex, I drop them. I know this isn’t healthy, is dangerous, and won’t bring me happiness.

However, I’m terrified that the next woman will end up leaving and forcing me to fight to keep my income again.

How do I get past this?

I’ve thrown away potential relationships with women who are 20 times what my ex-wife ever was.

Divorce After-Effects