My sister and her husband had two daughters and a son, all now in their early 20s.

The parents divorced while their children were in high school.

The couple tried marriage counselling. Then my brother-in-law was shocked when my sister wanted a permanent separation.

My sister says she was emotionally abused during the marriage, and I believe her.

I don't know exactly what they told their children but one daughter sided with her father and declined going to counselling with her mother.

Now, the children have graduated from post-secondary programs, and one daughter and the son have amiable relationships with their mother. The children had stayed living with their father.

But the other daughter has very little contact with her mother.

My sister’s in a new serious relationship with someone she met two years after separating.

My father, in his 80s, lives alone. He remains very sociable, loves visitors and is genuinely fond of my ex brother-in-law, who visits him, always along with his (angry) daughter.

My sister thinks her ex's visits are a way of manipulating her. She’s asked our father to not allow him to visit.

Dad has asked for my help in this, but I have problems understanding why my sister feels threatened by her ex’s visits of 30-to-45 minutes.

Dad says the ex has never spoken to him about his past or current relationship with my sister.

It’s my niece who’s pushing her mom's buttons.

Would it be appropriate for me to ask her to reconsider counselling with her mother for both their sakes?

What if she says yes and my sister says no?

She did reach out to me by text to rationalize her actions by saying her mother has hated her since she was 16, and she didn’t want her grandfather or me to think less of her for distancing from her mother.

I assured her that her mother did love her very much, even if it didn't feel that way right now.

How can I help mend fences while still minding my own business?

Awkward Tasks