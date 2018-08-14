Our oldest sister, X, has always been very bossy. My other sister, Y, would get pushed around, but I’d stand up to X.

Now, all late-50s, we live in three different countries. X is the only one still single. Y still lives near our mom, who’s almost 90.

She finally moved to a retirement apartment. X and I returned home for months to help Mom move.

X was very difficult – constantly bombarding us with loud music, scanning every childhood Christmas card, primary school report card, etc. into her laptop.

Despite having the highest education among us, she’s very superstitious. Moving, or selling the house, etc. had to be done on certain dates only.

While Y and I are very conservative with investing, X is a gambler and a speculator.

She was constantly trying to push her misguided health beliefs, pyramid schemes and risky investment choices on us.

She reads technical stuff, takes things out of context, and gets obsessed and paranoid about them.

She’s very lonely inside. When she accused me of alienating our siblinghood, I took a reconciling approach, and said it must’ve been a misunderstanding.

She remained hostile. She’s argumentative and confrontational on everything big and small.

She’s also careless and irresponsible with bills, tax obligations, and finances. She leaves everything to the last minute.

Y and I dread talking to her on the phone because if we’re not arguing, she’s preaching about risky investments or alternative medicine or therapy.

I don’t know if her behaviour’s just a personality thing, or is caused by a mental condition. If we were to suggest that she seek professional help, she’d say I’m the one who needs it.

What can we do to help her?

Concerned Siblings