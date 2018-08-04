Two months ago, my bipolar wife of 12 years left me, because she “needed space.” Our marriage was very good, she’s been a great wife.

I’ve since learned that she’s having an affair with a married man, since before the breakup.

I’ve been crushed.

She appears to be very different now (drinking, smoking, skimpy clothes, uninterested in our child), and very happy.

She only contacts me regarding child care arrangements.

She only mentions divorce when she’s angry. She prefers just to remain separated forever.

She’d have to buy me out of our house but she doesn't earn enough. She lives there now, while I’ve moved out.

She won’t allow me to return unless I have a chaperone. She’s paranoid that I’ll "bug" the house and claims to be afraid of me.

She’s refused marriage counselling or reconciliation. She says she doesn’t love me, and probably hasn't for years.

I exposed the affair to her parents. She exploded, screamed and cursed.

She claims that I’m the one who cannot be trusted, and calls me abusive over a five-year-old fight we had, and for some verbally aggressive behaviour on my part in the heat of the breakup.

I apologized to her to no effect. She filed a police report, threatening to have a restraining order placed on me.

Her rage is towards me and many others around her, even our child.

Yet just before the breakup we were doing fine.

We had a wonderful marriage and we were good for each other.

Do I file for divorce in another month, or several months?

My family said to end it now, that any reconciliation can come during the process or even after divorce.

My therapist said bipolar wives often leave, then return about six months later. And that if I want her back I should do nothing.

So how long should I "hang in there" and remain her husband? How will I know which path to take?

Crushed but Hanging On