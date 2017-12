My husband of a few years (together for over ten), and I recently had a beautiful child.

Over the last few months, we've been arguing heatedly, mostly about how much I fail him as a wife and lover.

He’s twice raised divorce. During one argument (after he'd been drinking), he said he wishes he never married me.

He later said he didn't want a divorce and apologized for speaking out of anger.

Meanwhile, I’ve fallen for a co-worker.

I don’t plan to pursue him, but we’re friends and both natural flirts.

I don't know how to manage staying friends with him. Or, how to deal with feeling guilt and embarrassment that I've fallen for someone who’s unattainable even if I were single.

There’s also my utter fear that my husband will divorce me.

How can I cope knowing that I’m making mistake after mistake in my marriage, which could implode soon?

I feel like a horrible person for allowing these feelings to develop.

I need to process my emotions; so not being able to tell anyone my co-worker secret is taking a toll.

Counseling isn’t an option, as I don’t have time to attend. Changing jobs isn’t possible now either.

In A Mess