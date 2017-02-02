My friend is on vacation, staying at a beach hotel. She’s 38, and tends to get herself into situations that become major dramas.

She sent me a photo of herself sunbathing in her bikini. Next, she was telling me about a good-looking guy walking the beach.

Minutes later, she messaged that they’d connected on Tinder.

When I heard from her a couple of hours later, she was frantic!

The guy had been very flattering, asked her to go walking with him, took her hand then became very touchy-feely, she said.

Then he started telling her how sexy she is.

I know she loves this stuff, but sometimes lets it go too far – and it did.

He said he was staying in a house off the beach and they should go there so they could have “crazy sex” together.

She bolted. At least that’s what she told me when she phoned me to talk… and cry, and rant… as soon as she got back to her hotel room.

She was so wound up that she didn’t make sense – she said she’d call the police and “charge him”… but with what?

She said she’d move hotels because he knows where she’s staying… okay, maybe if she’s that scared or he got really angry with her, she’s right to have done that. Or is she overreacting, as usual?

Drama Queen’s Friend