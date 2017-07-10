I think I’m obsessed with a co-worker.

My job is project work with others for about a month, then moving onto new projects/people.

I first worked with this guy a year ago, then on another project where the work was complicated, intense, and stressful.

He was attractive. His intelligence and career level made him more appealing. He’s 32, and I’m 23.

Towards the project’s end I found him somewhat patronising and hot-tempered, so later, I avoided him.

Deep down I wanted another project with him to prove to him that I’m good at my job.

When I did get a new project with him, it went well and he was nice to me throughout.

Yet whenever I met with him my hands would shake.

I realised I must have a crush on him and became really depressed for a week when I found out he’s married and his wife works in a different department of the same company.

I started looking him up on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as doing Google searches to find out more about him and his life.

I regularly checked his social media, though he keeps it all private.

I even studied his arrival time to avoid passing him in the corridor. If he passed my desk I’d look busy.

But I still wanted to work with him again.

Recently, he hasn’t been in the office (we travel a lot for work) and I’ve started to think less about him, but I got depressed when I saw his wife who’s very pregnant. I managed to brush it off.

I just learned he’s leaving the company soon.

I’m devastated and realise I really do have an obsession. I know now that it’s fun fancying someone and trying to avoid them but secretly hoping our paths will cross. But soon that won’t happen again.

I’ve crushed on colleagues before but don’t know why this one affected me so much.

Will it go away once he’s left?

There’s a younger guy at work who I really do fancy but I don’t wake up thinking about him or feel awkward around him. I seek him out and enjoying talking to him. So why does the 32-year-old make me so nervous?

Colleague Obsession