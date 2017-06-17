In my relationship nearing four years, the sex was initially great, and then started to wane.

It now doesn’t exist and has been the root of arguments. I tried explaining to her that intimacy is important to me. I believe that it makes a relationship stronger and brings us closer together.

Yet we’ve only had sex twice over the last two years and both of those were a matter of "do your thing," which isn’t what I want.

I’ve told her this numerous times, so now I don't even bother trying to initiate, because I'm hurt and tired of the rejection.

She blames the lack of sex on the fact that she’s gained weight. She’s always commenting on how fat she feels and looks.

I do my best to compliment her, tell her that she looks great, but nothing works.

I've now started to lose some confidence, so joined a gym. While it's nice to get a smile from a girl at the gym or coffee shop, it's not the same.

We've spoken numerous times about this and whenever she suggests that we move in together, I bring this point up that our relationship isn’t right and moving in together isn’t a good idea until we can fix this.

I feel that she either doesn't listen to me, get me, or just ignores it.

I love her but we’re turning into friends and just friends, and I don't know what else to do.

Frustrated