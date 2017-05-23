I’ve been engaged for 18 months but due to in-law problems, we delayed wedding planning.

We’ve lived together at my condo for two years because of his schooling. He graduated and is currently working. I’m 31, and working in a hospital.

The original plan when he was single was to take care of his mother, 70, for the rest of her life.

She’s currently living with his sister and her boyfriend.

Last year, his divorced sister, 42, suggested we live together and have kids without marrying.

We are all Asian. His sister married her Caucasian ex-husband during her mid-20s and her mom paid for the wedding.

When they divorced, she lost money on the condo that her mom had bought for her.

His sister asked me bluntly, why don't I pay for the whole wedding! I shockingly reacted, NO! Meanwhile my fiancé said nothing.

He protects her and says that's how she is, he's used to it.

She said the only good thing is that I’m Asian so that our families can communicate.

In my culture, traditionally, the groom's side pays for the wedding and is supposed to pay the bride-price (dowry) to the bride's family.

I’ve told my parents about his sister's comment. They’ve been ranting to extended family, friends, and coworkers.

The sister’s been living with her current boyfriend, who’s the same age as me, with no plans to have children or marry.

I don't know how to deal with her and my gut is giving me second thoughts as to what I could be getting into.

Wary of Future SIL