I’m happily married and believe my hubby’s attracted to me just as I find him to be a great husband, best friend, fantastic lover, and my most strident supporter during challenging times.

I’m late 20s and fear my biological clock’s ticking away.

I’ve been trying to get pregnant for five years. We’ve tried fertility procedures including IVF treatment, unsuccessfully.

The doctors informed us that my husband's sperm can’t aid conception, for various reasons.

I’ve raised adoption or foster-parenting, but he’s not eager about alternative options to raise children.

I became depressed. I didn’t seek help because I didn’t want anyone else to know how we felt.

My hubby and I distanced after we accepted that we couldn’t have our own children.

I found solace and comfort in other men, which led to sexual intimacy. I know it was wrong and feel terrible. But I ultimately decided to face the future with hope and courage.

I had newfound love for my husband.

Shortly after those extramarital encounters, I discovered that I’m expecting.

I told my hubby and both our extended families who were all overjoyed. My hubby was thrilled that he’d defied the odds.

Privately, I knew this child isn’t his, because I had unprotected intercourse with some of those men.

Also, some were of a different race than I am (my husband and I are of the same race and cultural ethnicity).

My biggest fear: If the unborn child is of mixed race, this will cause a firestorm and surely contribute to shame, embarrassment, and humiliation for us and our respective families.

After several medical consultations, I was informed that it’s too late in the pregnancy to have an abortion.

I have no choice but to carry on with my pregnancy to term.

It kills me to see my ecstatic hubby booking time off from work and working on a nursery for the baby.

I just cannot muster up the bravado to tell my hubby what really happened. What should I do?

Terrified Mom-to-be