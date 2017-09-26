I've recently developed feelings for the son of a family friend.

We had innocent crushes on each other as kids, then teenagers. We're both now 31.

He’s been living in the United States for ten years, while I live in Canada. He has a young daughter and shares custody.

Several months ago, he reached out and we started texting. Now we’re texting/phoning daily.

I've spoken with his daughter and she told me her daddy likes me a lot. I’d met her here when she visited her grandparents.

The problem: I purchased a new-build townhouse several years ago with my now ex-fiancé. I own the townhouse since our breakup last year. It’s to be completed in February.

I've never lived alone and am excited to do this on my own.

But my potential “boyfriend” will never move back here while his daughter lives elsewhere. I’d never expect that.

If we get serious, I’d have to move for him. I’d do this if I truly loved him and felt he’d do the same if he could.

But I’m reluctant to pursue anything for fear of it not working out.

My feelings for him are increasing, but I don't want to complicate my life in case things don't work out.

I'm over my ex but still having trouble trusting people.

Here or There?