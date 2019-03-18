Following is a plea for help for the many people locked into a 24-hour life of caregiving for an ill loved one:

Readers’ Commentary – “I’ve been a caregiver for my severely brain-injured spouse for almost 20 years. Caregivers need HELP!!!

“I’ve asked agencies, volunteer groups, governments, family and friends to help me with my greatest need. But no one’s really willing.

“What I’m talking about is this: Coming every Tuesday (or whenever) and spending three hours so I can go out on my own.

“Among my loving friends and family, no one offered regular help. Meanwhile, my ability to pay for help is soon ending.

“Caregivers cannot do it by themselves. In my case, I’m showing the signs of experiencing severe stress, depression, and illness.

“Once I have no help whatever, my life and that of my spouse will be small and lonely. The stress will build and whatever bad thing is waiting in the wings will happen.

“Caregivers are invisible. Even my own doctor asks how my spouse is, before asking me why I’m there.

“In these two decades that I’ve been a caregiver, only one person has acknowledged my needs or asked how I was doing, and that was a stranger at the passport office.

“No one can be a caregiver 24/7 without help. Any person who knows a caregiver can prevent these tragedies simply by being there regularly and giving the caregiver time to recover and do some things they enjoy.”