My boyfriend of almost two years got his real estate license last year. He works for his mother, a big-time realtor.

It’s a hard job, long hours, and lots of dealing with clients without pay if you don’t make a sale.

Recently, he got his own apartment with friends.

He hasn't been making any money and has been so negative and down. He spends more than he makes.

He has a very big lazy streak.

Recently, he’s taken interest in the nursing field (which I’m pursuing). He said that he likes helping people, and wants set hours with steady income.

I explained that he’ll have to go to college, which will take a couple of years, and study ALL the time.

He now feels encouraged and inspired towards nursing as his career.

But I feel that he’s lost. He only got into real estate because of his parents’ success which took them YEARS.

He complains about the work daily. One day I’d like to marry him, but I worry because he cannot keep a steady income. I want to settle down in the next year or so.

I’m scared for our future. I’ll be a nurse before him, but I was raised to be with someone who’ll provide for you.

How can I help him find his true passion? I know it’s not real estate. But is it really nursing?

I don’t have the finances to help him out - I live with my parents and have a part-time job.

I don't want him to go to college only to find out that nursing isn't for him. (He’ll pay for the course through the army – he’s in army reserves).

He’s Lost