I'm a young queer man in a committed relationship for over a year.

My partner’s a wonderful man, but I've recently grown resentful of him. Previously, he’d described his past history of partying with narcotics.

It’s troubled me how excited he gets at the prospect of scoring the cheapest drug available.

He lives with his roommate, a long-time friend. His attitude’s become negative, telling me "he hates people.”

I've had to cancel social outings and gatherings because he doesn't want to go, or "forgets."

He and his roommate both say they have social anxiety, but I'm unsure what to believe.

I’m still living with my parents while in university, paying off my student debt.

He and his roommate pressure me to move in with them, for all to have cheaper rent.

He’s content with staying in this city, but my field may take me elsewhere or overseas for work.

He finds flaws with any places where I’d be happy to live and work.

I no longer feel love. But I fear that I’ll hurt him so deeply he’ll eventually relapse.

I've tried to be there for him, but it's not reciprocated.

I realize what my answer is, but how do I make it not hurt as much?

Sad Task Ahead