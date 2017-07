I’m hoping readers will offer suggestions how they’ve coped with this problem or, better, ended it.

I read a diet suggestion to eliminate coffee and animal foods, but after three months it’s not helping.

I stopped eating sardines (my favourite fish) and the odour subsided a little.

I’ve seen two doctors, but neither helped me.

I shower twice daily, have no disease or organ dysfunction. I want to hide when I perspire.

Kudos to you for reaching out for help! Your clothing materials, personal metabolism, internal toxins, and/or garlic intake may be suspect. The search for an answer is on.

I felt like my 13-year marriage started our spring time.

But when we came to our new country, we had to find jobs and also take care of our young son. My husband worked full-time, and I worked from home.

We realized that going back to school might be a better option, taking turns to help each other.

We worked hard to buy our dream house while studies were postponed. With our second child’s birth, winter entered our marriage.

My husband got laid off so he could pursue his studies full-time. It was my turn to help financially with a long-hours shift job, even working weekends.

I was sleep-deprived and my health was very affected.

After he started a job, I took long-distance courses, making a bigger distance between us.

Our big mistake was investing so much time in children/future plans, that we became like strangers busy in different directions.

Soon I reached my life crisis. I felt close to a colleague and poured my heart out to him.

Earlier, he’d sent indirect messages about why he helped me so much.

Yet I also saw the guy as deceiving me, and spreading personal things about me, some of them untrue.

I decided to work out my marriage, though the new guy still seemed mysterious to me. It was hard to push away my feelings which developed.

We didn’t date outside work, but my honour was damaged by gossip. I even had a depression.

I didn’t separate, as my husband tried so hard to save our marriage. He knows that I cannot say I love him and he’s okay with that, also for the sake of our two children.

Unfortunately, all my deep feelings are still for somebody that hurt me and had volatile moods I couldn’t rely on.

I still cry often and my heart’s still broken.

I work in a different place and I am trying to concentrate better at work.

Am I hoping in vain for another spring time in my marriage?

Wanting Renewal