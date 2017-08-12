I married seven months ago to a woman I’d dated for three years. We’re both in our 50's. She has three children; I have one son, 21.

We have almost equal net worth and both have professional careers (I earn 25% more than her).

She’s scheduled for part-time work (two-thirds the hours) soon. She’ll start planning our dream home that we’ll build. I love her dearly.

However, her youngest son lived with us one summer at 21. That almost ended our relationship.

He’d come home from his co-op work-term job “too tired” to clean his mess in the kitchen, leaving me to clean after him though I worked 10-11 hours.

He’s now finishing his University degree, his tuition, and school living expenses all paid for by a family trust for her children's education. His earnings are used for extras and fun.

When he recently started his last work term, he borrowed several thousand dollars from his mother for apartment rent and clothes required for the job.

He claims that he’ll repay her but he keeps buying things on his credit card. I can't see the loan ever being repaid (her other children never repaid her loans).

We share all household expenses. I also pay for the costs towards our future home from my savings.

Once she’s part-time, I doubt she’ll be able to continue sharing her half of the expenses, as she has many personal expenses (i.e. personal trainer, massage therapy, etc).

I don't mind carrying more of the expenses when it’s for us, but since she likely won't get repaid, it feels like I’ll be working longer than I want to.

I’m disappointed that she isn't pursuing getting the money back. It makes me feel angry, because her son doesn't respect that it’s partly my very hard-earned money.

Love and Money