I’m 52, and dated a wonderful woman, 54, for a year. Halfway through the year, I lost my job.

I had other problems with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. My girlfriend made some suggestions which I found uncomfortable.

I didn't think she had my best interest, but I now see that she was just trying to help.

At the same time, a former girlfriend I’d dated briefly started to text me. She wanted to start something new.

I was texting back as an escape from my problems.

Most texts were just friendly, but some crossed the line.

This woman then copied and sent everything to the new girlfriend.

Everything exploded just before Christmas. My new girlfriend travelled to her family and when she returned, she said she was finished.

I know I've made a grave mistake. I consider myself a really good guy and what I did was against all my beliefs.

For a new beginning, I went to my church and was baptized. The new girlfriend still says she wants to move on and that I should too.

But I'm crazy in love with her. I've sent flowers and cards. And I still believe that there’s a chance for a restart.

I have a new job and I'm trying to be the best person I can be, hopefully she’ll give me a chance

What strategy can I use to get my girl back? Try in a month to keep the connection going? Keep sending flowers and cards? Or, suck it up and move on?

A Changed Man