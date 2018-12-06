I dated someone last year. There was a lot of communication, love, and attention.

The happiness ended when he invited me to the Caribbean and I saw a hickey on his neck. He said with a smirk that his ex-wife gave him that while he slept over because he goes there to see his children. I lost all trust in him and broke up.

I work at a strip club and I did meet him there. I know everyone says I shouldn’t get involved with clients. But we fell for each other with a great connection, something that doesn’t happen easily for me.

He’s been coming to the club, looking for me, but getting dances from other girls. And girls talk. It’s torture for me because I did love him. Whenever he’s there, I lose control of my mind and get into a big depression.

When I pick myself up, I return to work and I feel awesome… until he comes back and tries to tempt me to go back to him. Then the depression cycle begins again.

I finally told him to back away from my workplace because I’m trying to mend my heart. He isn’t helping by bringing back memories.

I don’t want a man like him who visits other girls there. I’m also dancing with men and that isn’t fair for any guy who wants something serious.

I love working there because it’s a clean club and I don’t want to do extras. My managers said they’ll tell him to leave if he appears during my schedules. I don’t want to become depressed and go to the hospital again.

A Harmful Love