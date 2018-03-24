I’ve known my fiancé and his family for over two years. They’re all aware that I’m a vegetarian.

He invited me for a special dinner at his mother’s house (five people total). We arrived at 1pm and dinner was served around 5pm.

There were no vegetarian dishes served except for white rice.

His mother said that she’ll look for something for me, and found corn on the cob.

The corn was mouldy and tasted disgusting (she said it was “freezer burn”). I ended up having tea.

My fiancé defended his mom, saying she didn’t know I was coming till the last minute.

Even so, she could’ve said something as soon as she knew, instead of waiting till dinner was served.

I would’ve picked up takeout or brought something with me had I known there was nothing there for me to eat.

I think my fiancé should’ve taken me out to eat as soon as he realized there was nothing for me, and then come back later.

His mother also makes back-handed compliments to me, such as “you look so pretty TODAY,” then says to her son, “you look handsome EVERYDAY.”

He doesn’t think she means anything by these comments. I’ve learned to live with it, but this dinner was a new low even for her.

I had a huge fight with him and told him what I really thought of his mother (I included the “b” word). He said I was overreacting.

Left Hungry and Angry