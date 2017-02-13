Recently, a couple of service guys from my husband’s company came to fix something in our home. One of the fellows, whom I’ve met very infrequently, looked at me and said, "You look fabulous, did you lose weight?" I didn’t thank him as I felt it was more a back-handed compliment. I actually said, "No, I've gained." I’m not a heavy woman (5'5, 138lbs.) and even if I had been, I didn't think it appropriate for comment. Perhaps it was a nervous remark as he was in his boss’ house. I didn’t mention this episode to my husband as he’d ream the guy out and I didn't want to cause trouble. I think the men are returning as work still needs to be finished. Any suggestions if he comes out with another inappropriate observation? Or, should I just accept that many peoples’ mouths are out of the gate before their brains are in the saddle? Back-Handed

You’re already good at knowing what to do – deflecting his ill-chosen “flattery” while kindly not causing him trouble. But you raise a persistently annoying issue for many people – body weight – which, for individuals, is a personal matter that shouldn’t invite unsolicited opinions and judgements, but often does. If he makes another remark, just say, “It’s not something I discuss.”

We put our son in detox after his seventh overdose. We did everything we could to keep him alive until the emergency medical team arrived. I’d never before seen my husband of 32 years scream, cry, and pray for help. Our son went from detox into a long-term recovery program, all far from here, as we’d exhausted every program around us. He was dismissed four weeks short of graduating, because he tested dirty. He did some terrible things to us. We’ve forgiven him, but we cannot forget. It’s a familiar story – he was at the top of his class, the football captain, the honour society, college scholarship recipient, etc. Then, overdoses on heroin. I’m still finding things missing from our home. But all the doctors and case workers say not to bring anything up from the past, which leaves nothing much to say but, “How are you son??” He’s our only child. We now know the drug use started at 17, but we had no clue till he was 21. Two weeks ago he briefly said he’s living with some girl he met online but is clean and sober this week and still working. Letting go has been most difficult after spending so much money, time, and love to help him beat this. We know he has to want to stay clean. He’s a grown man. No one among us was abused, neglected, or beaten; there was total support throughout his school years. Maybe we gave too much. I’m glad he’s no longer here. No more drug dealers looking for him because he owes them money. But the feeling of loss is like death. What can I say to him if we talk again? We’ve let our family know, except Granma, because it’d kill her. We want everyone to be prepared should he show up unannounced… as you cannot turn your back for even a second. What can I say to him if we talk again? Devastated Parents

Dear Readers – I’m reaching out, as there’s no single, sure answer. Some of you have experienced similarly heartbreaking circumstances with an addicted child. If you’ve found any effective approaches to offer this couple – for their well-being, or their son’s chances of staying “clean,” I’ll publish a selection of them.

FEEDBACK Regarding the divorced husband’s ex who forbids him from having his kids meet his new wife (January 19): Reader – “I'm a family law lawyer and have never heard of any North American jurisdiction that allows a parent to dictate who a separated/divorced spouse can introduce their children to. “If a parent has visitation or custody, unless it's supervised, they can generally spend it with their children as they wish and with whom they wish. “Generally, judges have no patience for a custodial parent who tries to control their ex's personal life. “It can be like gasoline on a fire when an ex-spouse starts dating someone new. “The offended ex can rant and rave and try to make life difficult, but nothing can be done legally to prevent the other from moving on (other than trying to delay divorce proceedings to prevent the person from getting remarried).”