I’m a registered nurse who’s been “roofied” – had my drink secretly drugged - twice.

The first time, I was unable to use my legs at all and alcohol was not a factor, nor was any other medications.

After I had surgery at 18, I learned that I was allergic to that drug family (benzodiazepines) and almost died. Thanks to my quick-thinking doctor, I survived.

The second time was just last year.

I’d been drinking and trusted a friend to watch our drinks, but she didn’t.

My reaction, since I was already on another medication, was severe.

I was just two blocks from my work but was so confused that I was lost.

I made no sense, but could talk and stumble/walk.

I couldn’t write a text message, as I didn’t remember how to spell, nor remember my address.

I couldn’t make calls because I couldn’t figure out how to use the phone.

My friend's boyfriend called me to locate her as we’d all gotten separated. The flashing green “answer” icon was the only way I was able to answer the phone.

He came and got me, put me in a cab, and sent me home safely.

My point: When you unwillingly take drugs that are unknown to you, there’s a huge issue with your reaction to it.

I know that most “roofie” doses are based on a person weighing 150 lbs. If a person’s drinking alcohol, the drug can boost the effect severely.

If the person is tiny, it can make things worse.

For me to be lost so near my work, in a city where I was born and raised, is a severe effect.

For your readers, here are the signs and symptoms of a person who’s been drugged: Confusion, disorientation, inability to perform simple tasks, like giving home and work addresses.

Also, inability to maintain appearance, put on make-up, or put a winter coat back on. Inability to walk safely, or to make a call or text.

Inability to determine your location, or function as an independent adult. The drugged person also becomes withdrawn and sedated.

I was with friends, so I was lucky.

People need to understand what happens to someone’s body and mind when “roofied.” They need to know which drugs are potentiated (boosted) by alcohol.

Been There