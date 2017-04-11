I’ve been struggling with the persistent memory of an older man’s inappropriate sexual behaviour to me at 18. It occurred many years ago, but shaped who I've become. I relive it almost daily.

I’d just finished my first year of university, fortunate to be hired by a professor to work in his department over the summer.

This was 1972 and I was very inexperienced - never been on a date, never been kissed.

Over the weeks, several sexist comments and advances were made. I felt so uncomfortable but didn't tell anyone for fear of losing my job.

He’d come up behind and press into me, put his arm around me and make sexual suggestions. He was 20 years older than me and in a position of authority.

I was asked out several times, but always declined politely. Once when I declined, he stopped speaking to me, so I agreed to meet him after work (against my better judgement).

He drove me to a secluded spot, and kissed me! All I felt was surprise and shame. My first kiss, but by someone I didn't really know and had no feelings for.

The behaviour continued the rest of the summer. I tried to avoid him whenever possible. He told me I couldn't date anyone and had to check in with him several times a day.

I still regret not saying something to someone. I’m now 63, so he’d be long since retired.

The shame has followed me throughout my life and influenced my day-to-day choices. I’ve never told anyone about this but if I can influence just one person to stop and consider the consequences of their actions, I’ll be happy.

Too Late to Report?

