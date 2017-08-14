Our son, 25, moved back home last year, with his (now) fiancée, 23. We created a basement living space for them. My son works, she attends university on a student loan.

He pays a modest "rent" and does their 'housekeeping' – laundry, dishes, etc.

We were one big happy family – she even called me 'Mama' – until recently.

When my husband drinks too much, little things will set him off. He becomes loud, aggressive, and rarely, will throw things.

He’s never hit our children or me. I learned long ago it's best to not comment, argue, placate… only discuss things when he's clearer-headed.

Two months ago, he flew off the handle. My son was at work. My future daughter-in-law, who had a difficult childhood and is currently estranged from her own father, was upset by the tirade. She came upstairs and told him so.

He responded as one would expect. She threw back a few expletives then stormed out of the house.

Via text, I said she was out of line; she argued she had every right given she lives there too. She returned with my son but said she’d move out when her work contract expired.

Due to health reasons, she cut her contract short and has spent the past month as a hermit in the basement. She no longer joins us for dinner (our son does).

She says nothing when she leaves or returns. She avoids my husband but is no different with my daughter and me. We just have to go to her.

Apparently, my son acts the same with her as he did before this happened.

I don't know whether to say something. Meantime, my husband's dislike for her grows, as all she does is watch TV, play video games, and sleep.

Mama in the Middle