My five-year-old son’s birthday party was at our house, with all 20 boys in his senior kindergarten.

We didn’t invite the 20 girls in the same grade, due to limited space.

We served vegetarian pizzas because of dietary restrictions of a few kids.

As the party was winding down, one boy who doesn’t have any food issues, said he was still hungry.

My husband, knowing that child didn’t have a vegetarian-only diet, gave him a leftover chicken finger from our fridge.

When a mother arrived to pick up her son, she noticed the child eating the chicken. She didn’t say anything at the time.

Instead of contacting me personally – when I could’ve explained there was no direct effect on her child – she sent out a mass email, which included every parent whose child had been at the party and every parent of the girls who hadn’t been present.

She accused me publicly of feeding this boy meat, which her entire family doesn’t eat, and is well-known in his school.

All the boys’ mothers knew she was talking about me, when saying that the parent was “irresponsible and inconsiderate!”

I was publicly shamed.

How do I deal with an adult bully?

Not Kids Stuff