I'd had an almost two-year relationship with this guy.

I ended it over two years ago because he'd been making me feel uncomfortable.

He’d attempt to drag me into porta-potties or family restrooms for "fun time," and would grab at my breasts and womanhood publicly.

At first, I thought nothing of it - I was 18 and immature. I never had a boyfriend before.

Then he insisted we go all the way. I wanted to wait until we were married, but he wasn't having it.

He was also frequently trying to arrange for me to sleep with his friends.

He said that cheating’s normal in a relationship.

He once even placed his hands on my breasts, and mine on his manhood, in front of his mother! And she didn’t bat an eye!

I wish I could slap my younger self for not breaking up sooner. I tried for six months. First, he guilt-tripped me by saying that he won't find anyone else. The second time, he told me that I wouldn't find anyone else.

Next, his mother scolded me, demanding I get back together with her son.

Finally, I blocked his house, mobile phone number, and any social media he had.

For the two years since, I've been fine. I've found a new boyfriend who respects and cares for me, and we're starting to plan our future together.

Then, last weekend, my ex called from an unknown number. He began innocently with, "Hey, you remember me?” Then he called again, wanting to see and talk to me. The next call, he started to sound threatening.

I think I'm being stalked. I considered filing a restraining order, but this is only one occurrence in two years and there's no number to block or trace.

I can't change my number and can’t afford to move from my parents' home yet.

What should I do?

Frightened of my Ex