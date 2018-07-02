Reader’s Commentary Regarding the woman who says her husband's ex is creating problems (June 5):

Reader – “My new ex and I share our son, age four.

“He was abusive, broke my nose, slapped me, called me names, until recently when he kicked me. My son didn’t witness this abuse. I left before it became worse.

“His visits with my son are sparse and at his convenience. Last time, he missed drop-off time by over 90 minutes.

“Trying not to overreact, I didn't call to check for the first hour (I’d allowed this visit with his mother). When I did call, it went straight to voicemail.

“Mothers like me are usually upset and alarmist because of past history with their ex. I've been called a helicopter mom, crazy and overbearing, for trying to protect my son.

“I don’t trust my ex. He’ll do the opposite of what I say to get a reaction. I believe he might really love his son, but I know he sometimes hates me more. Especially when he can't control me.

“It’s unfair for a new wife to pass judgment on an ex with a child. She’ll usually only know one side of the story. I'd been made to believe that every thought I ever had was wrong and that I was unstable. Only after breaking up and being away from him, have I recognized how far I’d slipped away from trusting myself and falling into the abusive trap.

“It's sad and embarrassing.

“I have restricted visitation so that my mother or his mother is present. He said I should “rethink” that plan before it's "too late.”

“Every woman who’s been seriously harmed by their abusive ex has an element of over-protection for their child.

It's irresponsible for the new wife to dismiss a mother’s worries about their child visiting his father.”