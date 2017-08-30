My ex broke up because he lost feelings for me. After two weeks, he returned.

But even though I wanted him, I told him to leave me alone. He did.

A month ago, I sent him a message saying I’m still in love with him. Wrong move!

He replied that he thought I didn't want to talk to him, and the conversation went downhill.

I kept saying clingy-sounding stuff, like “do you miss me?”

I didn’t play it smart, now I’m stuck still loving him a year later and we were only in a relationship for one month (I knew him for a year before that).

He has a girlfriend – off-and-on for four months. They both seem happy and I’m depressed.

I don’t know how to make him jealous. She’s cute and short and I’m just this average girl.

I’m 16, and we’re both in high school.

I was dumb and lost my virginity to him and I really want to give our relationship another go.

I just want my man back. He makes me feel like the happiest girl in the world, he's funny, goofy, playful, and he cares about me.

I just need to know how to get him back.

He seems very uninterested in me. I commented on one of his posts on Facebook and he didn’t say anything but was responding to the other girl’s comments.

Lost My Guy