I’m 65, divorced, retired on a fixed income, and engaged to a man, 52.

We recently bought a home together with his name only on the mortgage, but both our names on the deed.

I gave $15,000 for the down-payment; he didn't have any to put down.

Because I cashed in an investment to do this, I also had to take a loan to pay the taxes.

Now the home I shared with my ex-husband has sold, so I’ll be able to pay off my loan, plus a credit card bill.

But my fiancé wants me to put more money on this house, plus his credit card, so he won't have such a large balance.

I’d like to share some of this money with my two adult children (he has no children or family and isn't fond of mine).

If I don't do this, he wants to take my name off the deed so my kids won't get anything after I'm gone.

If he should go first, I wouldn't have a claim on this place, even though I've already invested a lot of time and money on it. He’s also pressuring me for marriage.

Does it sound like he's using me?

Bad Signals