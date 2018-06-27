I met a guy online - it was instant attraction and connection on all levels. On our first date, he was all over me and offered sex, but I declined.

Since I was looking for a relationship, he was no longer interested in me, but we continued a nice friendship for nine months.

Then out of the blue, he was interested in me. We became intimate, and we both enjoyed the sex.

He kept saying we were friends-with-benefits. He was trying to minimize what we had.

We spoke daily, went shopping together, met for lunch, dinner, and coffee, and discussed family and personal issues.

I learned that he cheated on his wife with a long affair, and was living with the woman who’d become his mistress.

He ruined his family to be with her, though he still continued to victimize many females online.

He was juggling four or five women at a time. He’s very charismatic, handsome, intelligent, with a fantastic smile.

He used me for many favours to save him money, as I’m well connected.

He even used me to buy his fiancée’s engagement ring from my diamond dealer. He kept saying the ring was for a family member.

He’s getting married this month. He continues to be online, and is still cheating on her.

He’s still sometimes on my mind, and I miss the friendship we had.

It Wasn’t Just Sex